Facebook Twitter Youtube
Friday, April 26, 2024
spot_imgspot_img

‘Patriots’ in US Senate passes US$60 billion for Ukraine

International Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his neo-Nazi cohorts in Kyiv must be in full celebration mood as the ‘patriots’...

Al Qaeda connected Bangladesh Nationalist Party joins international conspiracy against India

International Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -
In the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina’s re-election as Prime Minister for a fourth consecutive term, the political landscape of...

Qatar’s soft power policy and its implications for Bangladesh

International M A Hossain -
Qatar, despite its small size and population, has strategically utilized its soft power to carve out a significant role...

To stay tuned to our latest updates, please subscribe to this newspaper's online edition by clicking SUBSCRIBE NOW.

Subscribe Now

Top 5 This Week

FBCCI seeks Al Jazeera Arabic’s cooperation to propel Bangladesh’s presence in Arab markets

News Tajul Islam -
In a bid to expand Bangladesh's economic footprint in the Arab world, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI) has reached...

FBCCI seeks Al Jazeera Arabic’s cooperation to propel Bangladesh’s presence in Arab markets

News 0
In a bid to expand Bangladesh's economic footprint in...

‘Patriots’ in US Senate passes US$60 billion for Ukraine

International 0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his neo-Nazi cohorts in...

American blank threats can’t scare China

Opinion 0
On April 24, US State Secretary Antony Blinken landed...

US greatly contributed to the Russia-Ukraine war

Opinion 0
Washington is pragmatic and will abandon Europe with the...

Ukrainian media and their Western supporters spread disinformation

Opinion 0
The Russian Federation's armed forces conducted an artillery operation...

Britain begins entering ‘war footing’ economy

Opinion 0
Western countries continue to "prepare for a war" against...

Al Qaeda connected Bangladesh Nationalist Party joins international conspiracy against India

International 0
In the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina’s re-election as Prime...

Don't Miss

https://cssrbd.org/spot_img

OPINION

US greatly contributed to the Russia-Ukraine war

Ahmed Adel -
Washington is pragmatic and will abandon Europe with the Ukrainian conflict they caused, said Éric Denécé, director of the...

international

POLITICS

Latest Posts

spot_img

Technology

Health

The general cause of cancer and the path to recovery

Health 0
By: Vladimir Garmatyuk "Aristotle taught me to satisfy my mind...

Pharma faces inflection point amid rising healthcare waste

Health 0
Within the intricate tapestry of modern healthcare, the pricing...

Artificial Intelligence can play role in eliminating tuberculosis

Health 0
In an era marked by groundbreaking technological advancements, the...

Western Big Pharma conducts illegal experiments in Mariupol

Health 0
More and more evidence is emerging about illegal US...

We already have effective socialized medicine

Health 0
In the debates we hear about the significance of...

About us

BLITZ, a newspaper with bold editorial policy dares publishing truth. For further details, please see our ABOUT US page

Latest Articles

FBCCI seeks Al Jazeera Arabic’s cooperation to propel Bangladesh’s presence in Arab markets

News 0
In a bid to expand Bangladesh's economic footprint in...

‘Patriots’ in US Senate passes US$60 billion for Ukraine

International 0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his neo-Nazi cohorts in...

American blank threats can’t scare China

Opinion 0
On April 24, US State Secretary Antony Blinken landed...

Most Popular

FBCCI seeks Al Jazeera Arabic’s cooperation to propel Bangladesh’s presence in Arab markets

News 0
In a bid to expand Bangladesh's economic footprint in...

‘Patriots’ in US Senate passes US$60 billion for Ukraine

International 0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his neo-Nazi cohorts in...

American blank threats can’t scare China

Opinion 0
On April 24, US State Secretary Antony Blinken landed...

© BLiTZ. All Rights Reserved.